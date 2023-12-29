Francia Raisa Reveals Selena Gomez Reached Out To Her First -- More Deets About The BFF Reconciliation

Francia Raísa is revealing more details about how she and Selena Gomez finally made up.

In an interview with USA Today, the actress revealed more details about what actually happened when the pair of friends started reconciling earlier this year:

“It’s still crazy to me that people were invested in our friendship. … I don’t know why the timing happened the way it did, but I remember being in St. Tropez in June and I kept talking about her. We hadn’t spoken much in six years. Especially the last year, we didn’t speak at all.”

Of course, we’ve been reporting on the rocky relationship between Selly and her friend who donated a kidney to save her life over the course of their tiff. Things got pretty intense and confusing for a while there — even for them, according to Francia:

“I don’t know why the universe decided this timing … then she reached out and said, ‘Let’s talk.’ [We decided we had] ‘no beef, just salsa’ … We’ve never really had beef with each other. Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don’t know what happened but we needed that time apart. Then when you come back together, you’re better people. She and I are still getting to know each other again.”

The How I Met Your Father star even addressed how the kidney donation made everyone have pretty strong opinions regarding their feud. But she assured it’s all over now:

“And obviously, you know, I gave the girl a kidney so everyone felt a certain way and I was asked for years and years and years, ‘Do you regret it?’ and I was like, ‘No, the relationship has always been there.’ There was just a tiff.”

We’re so glad to hear Selena and Francia are on better terms now! Friendships change as people get older, and sometimes taking a step back will make you come back even stronger. Here’s to hoping they have many more years of friendship!

[Image via Francia Raísa/Selena Gomez/Instagram]