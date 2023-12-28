Selena Gomez Shares Pics From PDA-Filled Date Night With BF Benny Blanco! Look!

Selena Gomez is in her bliss era!

On Wednesday night, the Who Says singer and her beau Benny Blanco took their love bubble to the Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy art exhibit in El Lay, where they didn’t shy away from showing off some major PDA!

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared a sweet mirror selfie — or shall we say a mirrors selfie — with a bright smile across her face as the record producer sweetly grasped her in a hug from behind. See (below):

In another pic, she shared a glimpse of her man admiring the very same mirrored art it looked like they snapped their selfie in.

So sweet! She truly seems so happy!

Just last week, she opened up in a Vogue México y Latinoamérica interview about falling for “the right kind of people” — and by all accounts, it seems like Benny is pretty right for her.

