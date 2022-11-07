Selena Gomez Reacts To Francia Raisa Unfollowing Her After 'Only Friend In The Industry' Snub!

Uh oh. It looks like Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are seriously feuding!

As we’ve been following, Selly G sat for a candid interview with Rolling Stone out on Thursday ahead of the release of her new documentary, My Mind & Me. She perhaps got a bit too honest when she revealed Taylor Swift is her “only friend in the industry.” To most fans, it seemed like the Who Says artist was merely making an observation about her relationships with other pals in the music industry, not all of Hollywood, but Francia doesn’t seem to agree with the public’s opinion!

Related: Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On THAT Hailey Bieber Picture!

The How I Met Your Father actress, who donated her kidney to the Wizards of Waverly Place alum in 2017 amid her lupus battle, saw the quote on E! News’ Instagram and reacted to the post in a since-deleted comment, writing:

“Interesting.”

Oof.

So much sass! Seemingly because of the dig, Francia also unfollowed Selena on Instagram, a definite sign something is wrong behind the scenes! We mean, they’ve been friends for nearly 15 years, so the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum must have been really hurt by the comment if she was willing to publicly distance herself.

Well, Selena has joined the chat — and she’s stirring the pot even more! Over the weekend, the Only Murders in the Building star caught wind of the drama over on TikTok. Reacting to a user’s post breaking down the situation, the 30-year-old clapped back with just as much ‘tude, writing:

“Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Damn!

So much for killing them with kindness. Eesh! Ch-ch-check out her comment (below):

Obviously, we get why the Same Old Love songstress may be frustrated. Her “only industry friend” comment took on a life of its own following the publication of the Rolling Stone interview, and we doubt she ever meant to cause such controversy. But was this really the best way to handle the situation?? She’s just fanning the flames, don’t you think? Especially knowing her former BFF really went through it while recovering after the transplant.

Related: Are Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Back On Speaking Terms?!

While the internet is hung up on the apparent Francia snub, Selly doesn’t seem too worried! After posting the somewhat snarky comment, the singer took to the ‘gram to show off a party in celebration of her Apple TV+ movie on Sunday. She was joined by Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, as well as friends Ashley Cook, Courtney Lopez, Raquelle Stevens, and her little sister Gracie Teefey. In the clips, they seemed to be having a great time while enjoying cocktails! Take a look:

Looks like Selena was as unbothered as ever while she enjoyed those drinks! By the way, it’s certainly okay to enjoy a cocktail from time-to-time following a kidney transplant, though recipients do have to limit their consumption of alcohol, according to the NHS. Do you think it’s rude of Selena to be flaunting her drinks while fighting with her kidney donor? And is her super chill take on the situation making the apparent feud worse?? Let us know your thoughts on this messy fallout (below)!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Francia Raisa/Instagram]