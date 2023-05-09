Francia Raísa FURIOUS Selena Gomez Wouldn't Stop Drinking After Kidney Donation!

Tensions between Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa continue to rise!

As you may have heard, things have been pretty rocky between Sel and her kidney-donating former bestie as of late. It all started in 2017 with an act of pure, selfless friendship — when Francia donated her kidney after Selena’s failed due to lupus. Since then, things have been only going downhill between the BFFs. Now with more deets we’re starting to understand what exactly went on between these two!

While speaking with hosts of the Spanish TV show Primer Impacto a few months ago, Francia’s dad El Cucuy totally dished on what happened between the two former friends. In a video clip that fans have only recently discovered, the radio host said of his daughter’s friendship that it fizzled out because Selena refused to quit drinking after she got the kidney! Whoa!

Of course it’s the 30-year-old’s choice what she does with her body, but it’s got to sting if she got her friend’s kidney — and started to abuse it! It’s just a messy situation all around…

The rockiness between the two friends has been tough to hide over the years. During the Hands To Myself songstress’ documentary My Mind & Me, she mentioned that Taylor Swift was her only friend in the industry. Not only did fans pick up on that, it caused Francia to unfollow her on Instagram last year — a huge sign that something big was going on! After that, the How I Met Your Father star kept dodging questions about her former friend when she was interviewed or caught by paparazzi. Some of Selena’s fans thought this move was totally shady and started coming for her, which very recently made her speak out against the hate she was receiving.

Just last week she was stopped by a photog and revealed the Kill Em With Kindness singer’s fans were saying some awful things about her — which neither of them condone:

“The only thing I’m going to say is in no way shape or form does anyone condone bullying, especially Selena. She literally has a whole non-profit dedicated to mental health [Rare Impact Fund], and I believe Rare Beauty just even had an event dedicated for mental health, so the fact that now I’m being bullied as I am — and it is messing with me mentally. To me, it’s not what anyone wants for someone.”

This entire falling out has just turned into the biggest mess! We really hope they’re able to get on good terms again.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Francia in the right for being upset over Selena continuing to drink after the transplant? Or has this all just been blown way out of proportion? Discuss!

[Image via Francia Raisa/Selena Gomez/Instagram]