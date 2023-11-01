Francia Raísa Didn’t Talk To Selena Gomez 'For A Year' -- The WHOLE Story Of Their Feud & Reconciliation!

Francia Raísa is breaking down exactly what tore her and Selena Gomez apart!

In a candid new interview with Today.com on Tuesday, the How I Met Your Father lead revealed how she and Selly overcame their tense feud! The 35-year-old began by confirming how long the standoff actually lasted, saying:

“I’ll be honest, we didn’t speak for a year.”

Wow! The actress went on to admit she was the one who stopped talking to the Only Murders in the Building star after the release of her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me last year. Francia was notably snubbed from the flick — in which the singer called Taylor Swift her “only friend” in the industry!

Francia was quick to throw shade on socials, commenting, “Interesting,” under an Instagram post about the drama, with Selly G clapping back in a TikTok comment, adding, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Reflecting on the decision to distance herself from the pop star, to whom she famously donated a kidney in 2017, The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum told the outlet:

“I just was like, ‘I need my space.’”

She maintained her distance until July when the former Disney Channel child star publicly wished Francia a happy birthday, seemingly shutting down feud speculation.

Here’s the crazy part, though…

According to the Bring It On: All or Nothing star, Selena had NO CLUE about some of the gossip surrounding their friendship online — and she wouldn’t discover it until August when they finally went to dinner. Francia dished:

“I told her everything. I was like, ‘Girl, I don’t know who started that rumor that you ended up in rehab because I got mad or whatever.’ And she goes, ‘That’s a rumor?’ I said, ‘Oh, let me tell you about the last six years of my life.’ So there was just a lot of misunderstanding even with the whole documentary — we hashed all that out.”

Whoa.

So wild to think Selena didn’t have anyone on her team filing her in on all the online discourse! Poor Francia was stressing over all these rumors — and getting ruthlessly bullied — for so long. And Selena didn’t even know about any of the controversy?! Oof!

The Grown-ish star also credits the pair’s shared Mexican heritage for helping them overcome their issues. While announcing her partnership with the salsa brand La Victoria last month, Francia posed with Selena in matching “no beef, just salsa” t-shirts.

Food was something they always saw eye-to-eye on, Francia shared:

“I used to bring her to my mom’s restaurant. I used to cook all the time. I made all this stuff and she requests it all the time. So I’m really grateful that this, in particular, is what brought my friendship back together.”

Now, they are focused on leaving their past problems in the past and “get[ting] to know each other” again, Francia teased:

“Nice to meet you, this is a 35-year-old version of me. We’re not 22 anymore.”

So, so good to hear they’ve been able to work through their problems! Hopefully, they won’t hit any more rough patches in the future! Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/Selena Gomez/YouTube]