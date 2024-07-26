She's All That Stars Freddie Prinze Jr & Rachael Leigh Cook Have A Sweet Reunion 25 Years Later!

Awww! Zack + Laney 4 ever!

Can you believe it’s been 25 years since She’s All That?! The iconic high school movie brought together prom king Freddie Prinze Jr and nerd Rachael Leigh Cook through a cruel bet, and the rest is rom com history!

The film may play over and over on ’90s kids’ TVs, but the film’s two romantic leads don’t often reunite offscreen, at least not publicly. That’s why it’s so great to see them together again, a quarter of a century later!

On Wednesday Rachael attended the premiere of Freddie’s new film The Girl In The Pool, and the two posed for some super sweet pics! Awww! So great to see what Zack and Laney would look like if they stayed together all this time… (Spoiler alert: the answer is they look AMAZING!)

See the cute pic (below)!

Oh, and just because… relive maybe the most iconic ’90s high school rom com moment (below)!

[Image via Miramax/YouTube.]