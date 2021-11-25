G-Eazy Reveals The Death Of His Mother In Incredibly Moving Tribute: 'The Tears Won't Stop'

G-Eazy is sharing a heartbreaking update with fans.

The rapper (real name Gerald Earl Gillum) took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that his mom Suzanne Olmsted passed away.

Alongside a series of throwback photos of his mother — not to mention, a voice memo titled “Opportunity Cost Mom,” on which his momma cries as she tells her famous son how “proud” of him she is — the 32-year-old repeatedly told Suzanne he “loved” her, writing:

“I love you so much. The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again. My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom. The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt. The pain is enormous. But I know you’re out of yours and that brings me peace. I love you so much.”

Her cause of death is still unknown, but the No Limit rapper’s fans are well aware of the huge role Suzanne played in helping G-Eazy become the artist he is today.

It appears she inspired him to be his best until the very end, too, as G-Eazy revealed that his momma, who suffered from chronic pain, recently persuaded him to go to rehab for drugs and alcohol. He wrote:

“As deeply as I was worried about you and your physical health, I didn’t realize the extent of just how worried you were about me until you sent me the hardest letter I’ve ever had to read… Going to treatment for alcohol and drugs was my decision but your letter was what ultimately persuaded me.”

He continued in the post:

“They say the opposite of addiction is connection, and I’d never felt more connected to you than I have in the past months. Coming home to this wasn’t easy, and nothing will ever be moving forward… but like you would always say, ‘one step at a time and don’t look at the summit’. I love you so much.”

The California native concluded his tribute by saying that while his heart is “broken,” it’s also full of “love and gratitude,” and he’s grateful to have his brother, James Gillum, to help him through this devastating time.

The performer previously said his greatest career accomplishment was being able to take care of his family, telling Michigan Avenue magazine in 2018:

“My mom lost her job as a fine arts professor and suffers from chronic pain that’s hard for her career. I made it my mission to take care of her and send her money every month. Her comfort means everything because she struggled so much to raise my brother and me.”

In 2017, Suzanne opened up to the San Francisco Chronicle about raising the rapper and said she always found “it was important to listen to him.” She told the publication:

“I was not a soccer mom. Gerald was such a bundle of energy and had focus from such an early age; it was wonderful. As an artist, to be part of it — to recognize I had this intensely creative son — I felt an obligation to be supportive.”

Our hearts go out to G-Eazy and his family as they continue to grieve. Read his full post (below).

