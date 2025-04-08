Former Bachelor Clayton Echard Fires Back At Ex Gabby Windey For BASHING Him On Podcast!

Gabby Windey went on Bowen Yang‘s podcast late last week and revealed some shocking things that STILL have our hearts completely shattered. But it’s what else happened on that podcast that is only now coming to light. And it ain’t good, either!!

See, when the former Bachelorette appeared on Yang and Matt Rogers‘ Las Culturistas podcast last Wednesday, she used part of her time on the show to speak about her ex Clayton Echard. But it wasn’t anything about how she and Clayton had dated on national television when he was the Bachelor lead or anything like that. No, instead, it was all about his latest habit of posting dance trend videos on TikTok. And Gabby’s comments were REALLY cruel!

Related: Say, Whatever Happened To Nick Cannon’s Bachelor-Style Baby Momma Show???

So, in case you’ve missed out on this, Clayton has been dancing up a storm across his social media accounts lately. In tons of TikTok and Instagram posts like this one from late last month (below), he’s grown very fond of cutting a rug, an he’s pretty good at it, too:

Cool, right?! Well… not according to his ex.

At one point during the podcast, Gabby slammed the former football star’s dance trend videos as being posts that “will make you run.” And not only that, but according to the 34-year-old woman, Echard’s posts are so cringe that “you’ll wish you didn’t have eyes” after seeing them. Jeez. Ouch!

Well, Clayton pretty quickly came across Gabby’s comments after last week’s podcast with the SNL star went live. And on Sunday, he hit back — HARD! In a video posted to his IG account, Echard started things off by sharing a clip of the nasty comments in question. Then, he went on to accuse Windey of bullying:

“Gabby, what you’re doing is bullying. There’s no other way around it.”

He then explained his theory on the bullying accusation in a bit more detail:

“You’re attacking me for my physical appearance, you’re attacking me for a passion that I love that’s changed my life. It’s unnecessary and it’s not funny. You have such a large platform and you’re setting a really bad example, which is just disheartening. I don’t want people to be scared to try something new because [of] bullying online, like what you’re doing. Do better, Gabby.”

And he wasn’t even done after posting the video itself! In the caption of the post, he added even more commentary about the unfortunate incident:

“Bullying people for their physical looks and their passions is completely unnecessary and behavior like this needs to be called out, so that hopefully it isn’t continued. You have a massive platform and influence, Gabby. So, I hope you can reflect upon this moment and be better going forward.”

You can see his full reaction (below):

Damn!

Obviously, these two have a lot of history together — notably when Clayton dumped both her and Rachel Recchia on the ABC reality show to pursue love with Susie Evans that, sadly, also later failed.

So, we get that Gabby might still be salty about all that. But it’s not like that’s a recent thing; the incident occurred three years ago! And not only that, but Windey enjoyed a follow-up windfall from it by being named the joint Bachelorette for the show’s next season alongside Rachel! Soooo, come on, girl!

What do U think about this brewing brouhaha, tho, Perezcious readers?? Did Gabby take things way too far? Or is Clayton being overly sensitive about something that was just supposed to be a funny, goofy, and forgettable throwaway comment on an unserious podcast?!

Sound OFF with all your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Gabby Windey/Instagram/Clayton Echard/Instagram]