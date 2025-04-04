Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says This Wholesome Married Pop Star Totally 'Eye-F**ked' Her!

Gabby Windey has beef with a married singer who couldn’t keep his eyes off her while on Dancing With the Stars!

The former Bachelorette competed on Season 31 of the show in 2022 with professional ballroom dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. We sometimes find out that the stars hated working with their dance partners later on, but that’s not what Gabby is spilling about!

No, she actually has a grudge with someone else… a guest judge that season: Michael Bublé!

Why is she not a fan of the King of Christmas? During an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast on Thursday, the 34-year-old reality star claimed Michael “eye-f**ked” her as she walked to her trailer! She really got the impression he was into her! Whoa! This guy is married, too! With kids! Bublé has been with Luisana Lopilato for more than a decade! What an ick!

She told hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers:

“Michael Bublé is beyond dead to me. He literally eye-f**ked me, looked me up and down, on the way to my trailer. You know what I mean? I’m like, ‘I’m for sure getting a 10 out of this guy.’”

If Bublé was lusting after her, he didn’t give it away with his score! Gabby and Val performed a rumba to his track, Home, during week 6. Check it out (below):

Michael also got a bit flirty/awkward with her while giving critiques, even calling it the “sexiest version” of the song he’s ever seen! Did anyone else pick up on that vibe? See (below):

Despite the rave reviews, the Higher singer ultimately gave Gabby a 9 — not a 10! His scores did match judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and the late Len Goodman, while Bruno Tonioli gave her a 10. But still! The Traitors winner was pissed Bublé had the nerve to check her out and then didn’t give her a perfect score! LOLz! When Matt asked her if the 49-year-old musician was “trying to flirt” with her by handing out that number, like “negging” her a bit, and she fired back:

“I don’t know. That is not the way to flirt with me. I don’t do that. I like the love bomb.”

Is that how her wife Robby Hoffman won her over? LOLz! FYI, Gabby noted that this is “not the first, second, third, or fourth time” that she has talked “mad s**t” about Michael, adding:

“I will also scream it.”

Damn! Gabby may hate Michael more than afternoon calls! IYKYK! Watch her rant about Bublé on the podcast (below):

At this time, the singer has not addressed Gabby’s claims! He has some explaining to do with his wife first, though! Oof! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments below!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Dancing With the Stars/YouTube]