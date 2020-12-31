Don't Judge Gabrielle Union's Gross Parenting Trick!

LOLz!

Parents know it’s tougher than ever before to get a little alone time these days! And smart mommas like Gabrielle Union are not ashamed of going to the most extreme measures to get theirs!

In a new interview with Parents magazine, the mom of 2-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade and stepmom of Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, 7, admitted she plays the grossest card to get her precious Mommy Minutes:

“I can’t even front. I will claim a gastrointestinal issue so fast to get a little extra time.”

That is just too real! With a busy household, including both the 48-year-old and Dwyane Wade’s mothers, as well as her niece and sister, sometimes the bathroom is the only place for the NAACP Image Award‘s Outstanding Actress to catch some much needed downtime.

That said, the Bring It On alum couldn’t be more grateful for her large support team, emphasizing:

“We all rely on each other, and we all muddle our way through. And when it gets to be too tough, we offer grace.”

The actress opened up about her need for help — even if just to score her some time by herself — by acknowledging an often insecure feeling for other parents, saying:

“It doesn’t make you a failure. Needing help does not make you weak or vulnerable — it just means you need help like everybody else.”

Gabrielle and Dwyane may need help, but no one would call them weak!

This power couple has made headlines in recent months for their inspiring acceptance of daughter Zaya who recently came out as transgender. Thinking back on life and motherhood, this momma is all for learning from the youth around her, explaining:

“[I realized] that I don’t have all the answers and that, ‘I don’t know’ is a real answer that more people should embrace.”

Amen! Sometimes we really just don’t know and that’s okay!

The We’re Going To Need More Wine author introduced the world to the teenager in February, tweeting:

“Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people.”

Earlier this month on Peace of Mind With Taraji, the L.A.’s Finest star confirmed she continues to learn from the outspoken LGBTQ+ activist, elaborating:

“She asked for a demisexual flag for her birthday, and Dwyane’s like to me, ‘Do you know what that is?’ We only know what we know…You have to be open to embrace what we don’t know.”

Above all else, she has one goal in mind when it comes to her kids, urging:

“Zaya’s peace is non-negotiable.”

And so too is Gabrielle’s peace… as she sneaks off to the bathroom every now and then. We see you, gurl, and we appreciate you! Take your me-time, gastrointestinal issues or not!

