Dwyane Wade SLAMS Ex-Wife’s ‘Nonsensical’ Petition Of Daughter Zaya’s Legal Transition In NEW Court Filings!

Dwyane Wade is not thrilled with his ex-wife’s attempt to block their child’s name change.

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest between the former basketball star, his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, and their child Zaya, you’ll know that there has been a bit of a back-and-forth battle. Funches first accused Wade of attempting to coerce their daughter into legally transitioning for financial gain, explaining in court filings at the time:

“I have concerns that [Dwyane] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.”

Ultimately, she asked the court to deny the legal name change request until Zaya is 18. However, the protective poppa hit back soon after, writing on his Instagram:

“Zaya is not that same 3-year child anymore and she’s screaming that to the world but most importantly to her Mother! No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them. This isn’t a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life!”

Now, it would appear Dwyane is taking things a step further, with official court filings.



In documents acquired by multiple outlets, the Miami Heat alum explained Siohvaughn’s claims against him were “libelous at their core, and are, at best, nonsensical.” He noted the name change would help Zaya to “live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life,” adding:

“This petition is about allowing Zaya to take on the milestones of being a young adult with confidence and joy.”

The 40-year-old advocated that it’s in his daughter’s “best interest,” noting it would help her in all areas of life, “from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver’s license and filling out college applications.”

The documents concluded:

“While it certainly would have been preferable for Zaya’s mother to be supportive of this important part of Zaya’s journey, Zaya should not be forced to put her life on hold while she waits for Siohvaughn to acknowledge and accept her truth.”

It should be noted that throughout all of Siohvaughn’s court filings, she used Zaya’s deadname, which backs up Dwyane’s claim that the mother has yet to accept the teen’s transition. The famous father, who has sole custody of their daughter, has been openly supportive of Zaya since she first came out in 2020, and it looks like nothing will waiver that support.

