Gabrielle Union Says She's Only Getting Backlash For Cheating Confession Because She's A Woman!

Gabrielle Union will NOT be taking any criticism at this time!

The Being Mary Jane star shocked a lot of fans with recent comments about her first marriage, to NFL star Chris Howard. In case you missed it, speaking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, she admitted to feeling like it was OK to cheat on her then-husband. Part of it was the fact he was already cheating, but she also made it clear that as the breadwinner she felt “entitled” to it. She said on the episode earlier this month:

“In my first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating… A part of it was like keeping up with his activities. I was like, ‘oh, that’s what you’re doing? Oh, you’re going to feel this one.’ I just felt entitled to it as well. I was paying all the bills and I was working my ass off. It was just dysfunctional from day one.”

That apparently ruffled some feathers! Because on the red carpet for the Season 3 premiere of Apple TV+‘s drama series Truth Be Told, she responded to the massive amount of backlash she’s gotten online. She told ET she figures most of the critics didn’t get past reading the headlines:

“If you’re gonna get your panties in a twist about something I’ve been talking about since 2005 — in not one but two New York Times best-selling books — at least listen to the whole thing. Just so you know where your anger actually is.”

Hey, nice plug work btw! We’ll help out — those books would be We’re Going To Need More Wine and You Got Anything Stronger?, available at all online booksellers now! Ha!

Anyway, the Bring It On alum doesn’t see the issue as being that she seemed to give herself a pass on cheating — that some folks think cheating is wrong no matter the circumstance, and her lack of remorse for it is bothersome. No, she thinks it’s because there’s a double standard for a woman talking about her past mistakes:

“I think people really felt anger that a woman would dare be just as dysfunctional as a man. Because that’s what I called it. And stupid!”

It’s true, she called the relationship “stupid” and “dysfunctional” — but she also made it clear she still doesn’t feel guilt over her part in it. She said previously:

“[We] had not one thing in common. No morals, no values, no scruples. … I wish I had more guilt for some of that. It was such a stupid relationship that should have never got out of the dating phase.”

Hmm. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is she being treated unfairly because she’s a woman? Or are people upset that she still seems to think she had a pass to cheat??

