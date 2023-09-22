Dwyane Wade 'Tried To Break Up With' Gabrielle Union Rather Than Admit He Fathered A Child With Another Woman!

Apparently, Dwyane Wade was ready to give up Gabrielle Union rather than face the music when she found out he fathered a child with another woman while they were on a break!

During an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, the 41-year-old former basketball player looked back on the scandal. When Dwyane found out Aja Metoyer was pregnant with their now 9-year-old son Xavier in 2013, he tried to just outright end his and Gabrielle’s relationship instead of telling her what happened. He recalled to host Shannon Sharpe:

“I tried to pussyfoot around it, I tried to break up with her. ‘Hey, things have been bad lately,’ ‘Hey, we’ve been having a little distance in our relationship anyway,’ I tried all of that.”

Big yikes! However, the Bring It On star refused to give up on their relationship!

Dwyane said she “kept showing up” for him. Realizing Gabrielle would not back down, the athlete decided he needed to have the “hard conversation” about his love child. He recalled on the podcast of that “rough” time:

“You’re thinking about it all, it’s all scary. One, the whole situation is scary enough, you’re a public figure. But you know that this is going to hurt someone that you’ve been building a relationship with and a life with. No matter what people say on the outside, or what people want to think, ultimately you gotta sit with you, and you gotta sit with this person, and I had to sit with my wife and have this conversation.”

Gabrielle has said the news understandably “devastated” her, but she was able to forgive him eventually. They moved forward as a couple and married in 2014 before welcoming their daughter Kaavia four years later. In addition to Xavier and Kaavia, the former point guard shares 21-year-old Zaire and 16-year-old Zaya with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches and is the legal guardian of his 21-year-old nephew Dahveon Morris.

Despite things working out in the end, the situation has not been easy for the couple and their family. Dwyane pointed out that he and Gabrielle still have fights over the matter no matter how much time has passed:

“It hasn’t been perfect, it will never be perfect but that was nine years ago. We go to therapy, we’ve had shouts about it, we’ve had regular conversations about, and so it’s been something that going to be something that I have to work at and work on. It doesn’t go away because years come or because I say ‘sorry.’”

Ultimately, Dwyane chooses to remain positive and remember they will “get through” whatever happens:

“At the end of this day, this is my family, this is my story. We gonna get through this how we gonna get through it, but we gonna get through it.”

It’s a great to see Dwyane being very transparent about that time in his life! You can see the conversation (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Club Shay Shay/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]