Gal Gadot Chopped Off Part Of Her Finger!!!

Quarantine has changed a lot of us forever, but it really took a chunk out of Gal Gadot — literally!

The actress discussed her experience on Jimmy Kimmel Live, sharing a shocking tale of a salad gone WAY wrong. Asked how she spent the days in lockdown (besides contributing to that tone-deaf Imagine music video), she explained:

“I cooked a lot, too much. I drank probably too much. You know the early days of pandemic when you start drinking mimosa or sangria or whatever at 11 a.m.?”

The Wonder Woman star went on:

“So I did that and then I decided I’m going to make a cabbage salad because that’s what one wants to do. So I started to chop the thing and I completely, I chopped the top of my finger.”

OUCH!

As it turns out, Jimmy Kimmel had also chopped the top of his finger off, and they bonded over the lack of feeling in the digit. She added:

“Yaron [Varsano, her husband] went to the chopping board, and he held the finger. Then he got so disgusted that he threw it into the garbage disposal!”

When the host questioned if she went to the hospital, she replied:

“No, because it was in the garbage disposal! There was nothing to sew — never mind. It’s too much information, I apologize.”

Seems like it would warrant a trip to the emergency room if you ask us, but clearly the 35-year-old didn’t bleed out, so all’s well that ends well. It’s hard to tell from the clip if her finger has any visible damage, so clearly it didn’t detract from Gal’s gorgeous visage. Makes for a good gory talk show story, though!

Ch-ch-check out her full JKL appearance (below):

[Image via Mario Mitsis/WENN]