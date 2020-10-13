Gal Gadot Responds To Viral Imagine Video Controversy: ‘It Came From The Best Place’

Back in March, you may recall when a group of your favorite celebrities got together to sing John Lennon‘s Imagine from their mansions as countless people began to lose their jobs and even loved ones at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The viral star-filled video, which has been viewed more than 10 million times, didn’t quite take to the masses as group gatherer Gal Gadot had intended! The Wonder Woman star explained her intentions in a new chat with Vanity Fair, while also revealing how things went into a bit of disarray once it hit the internet.

As you probably remember, critics called out the famous faces, which included Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Dornan, Zoe Kravitz, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, James Marsden, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Kaia Gerber, Chris O’Dowd, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Sia, Maya Rudolph, and fellow Wonder Woman Lynda Carter for being tone-deaf, something which the 35-year-old now recognizes:

“Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.”

It all started when the former Miss Israel called on Wiig, her Wonder Woman 1984 co-star, to help gather the masses:

“I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen. Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”

For those who missed out on the cringe-worthy sing-along, you can give it a watch (below):

While Miz Gadot didn’t necessarily say the video is something she regrets, we can bet she’ll think deeper before acting on her “take-me-as-I-am” attitude:

“Sometimes it can get me in trouble. There is something that I’ve learned to say, which is, ‘I don’t disagree with you, but’—so basically I’m disagreeing with you. So I adapted. I just came to the conclusion: I do me, you do you. I’d rather have you not liking me at this moment than not saying my truth.”

Thoughts on what Gal had to say, Perezcious readers?? Was it just us that felt like she was throwing Kristen under the bus? Let us know your thoughts (below) in the comments.

