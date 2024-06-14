Gayle King Really Regrets Giving TMI Scoop On Oprah’s Sickness!

Gayle King got herself into a mess saying too much about her famous bestie’s health — and now she’s getting herself out of it! Very fashionably, might we add!

Earlier this week, the host revealed on CBS Mornings the reason behind Oprah‘s scary hospitalization was a bad stomach bug. But she said it much, much more descriptively than that! The 69-year-old dished:

“She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends. I won’t get too graphic.”

Too late! That sure is a mental image we’ll never recover from! Ha! Luckily, O’s publicist later confirmed to E! News that she’s “feeling better every day” after receiving an IV “due to dehydration.” And Gayle wants to make the health update abundantly clear!

On Wednesday, the TV personality took to Instagram to share pics of herself sporting a brand new black t-shirt fit with a hilariously reassuring message:

“OPRAH is FINE! Thank you for asking.”

LOLz!

Gayle posed in the garment next to a portrait of her bestie and an Oprah Daily poster seemingly in The Color Purple star’s office. The back of the t-shirt added:

“She appreciates your concern!”

HA!

The fashion choice was seemingly a must after Gayle offered up that TMI on Oprah’s condition earlier this week… because people around the office were apparently scrambling for assurance the 70-year-old is okay! Gayle joked in her caption:

“Just got back to the office and 10 people asked me the same question…here’s the answer!”

Clearly she regrets saying too much — and going viral herself in the process!

Points for creativity! Also, we’re glad Oprah is recovering well.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via CBS Mornings & CBS/YouTube]