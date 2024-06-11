Gayle King Shares WAY Too Much About BFF Oprah Winfrey's Hospitalization!

Best friends know everything about each other! And sometimes those same best friends end up spilling more tea than they probably should…

After Oprah Winfrey‘s scary hospitalization recently, it made sense to ask her best friend Gayle King how the TV star was doing. But we don’t think anyone was expecting THIS update. The 69-year-old dished that her bestie had to turn down an appearance on CBS Mornings on Tuesday after coming down with a stomach bug, and Gayle didn’t hold back on giving ALL the dirty deets of O’s illness!

Related: Nina Dobrev Gives Surgery Update From Hospital After Scary Bike Accident!

During the show, Gayle said:

“She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends. I won’t get too graphic.”

Uh, well, that was pretty graphic! She went on to say that the 70-year-old talk show host legend was in pretty rough condition:

“Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV, it was a very serious thing.”

Yikes! Gayle said she hoped her bestie didn’t mind all this info was out there, because, well — it’s too late now!

Luckily Oprah is on the mend, though. Her publicist revealed as much to E! News on Tuesday:

“Ms. Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor. She is resting and feeling better every day.”

It’s great to hear she’s doing better! But wow, Gayle really didn’t hold back with the details! Even your good friends embarrass you from time to time, we suppose. Ha!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]