Welcome to Plathville Star Olivia Plath’s Brother Dead At 15 In Tragic Accident

Olivia Plath is mourning the loss of her brother.

The Welcome to Plathville star sadly shared on Instagram last week that her younger brother, Micah Meggs, had passed away at just 15 years old. She wrote on her Story at the time:

“Hey guys, I’m jumping off of social media for a bit. Don’t worry if you don’t see me around — I’m taking some space now. I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving.”

How terrible… And now we know a bit more about the tragedy…

According to local outlet The Roanoke Times, the teen died last Thursday in Franklin County, Virginia after riding an electric bicycle on the U.S. 220 route. Police say a Honda Accord struck him at around 10:00 p.m. that evening, killing him at the scene. Authorities confirmed the driver of the Accord did not sustain injuries, but that the tragedy is actively under investigation.

Seriously so incredibly sad… Olivia, who married into the reality TV family back in 2018 with husband Ethan Plath, reminded fans and potential clients of her photography business Tuesday that she remains on leave:

“quick reminder that I am on a social media break due to a family death – all content for the time being is scheduled, so please don’t DM me with questions I won’t see it”

She should take all the time she needs. What a true tragedy for such a young teen. We can’t even begin to imagine what the TLC star and the rest of her family is going through right now.

Micah’s obituary shared some insight into the type of person he was:

“Micah enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman. He enjoyed displaying his trophies and making video tutorials to teach others how to enjoy the life he loved. When he wasn’t outdoors, Micah loved to hang out with his siblings and a few close friends, playing practical jokes, sharing his understated sense of humor and bringing laughs to those he loved.”

Apparently, the teen had suffered for his “entire life” from cerebral palsy but never let it get the best of him:

“Micah suffered his entire life from Cerebral Palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury during his birth which made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed so much. Despite the physical difficulties he experienced, Micah never complained or let himself be limited by his disability and continually found ways to pursue his outdoor activities despite this struggle.”

He will be remembered by a large family:

“Micah is survived by his parents, Don and Karen, his siblings Elijah, Joshua, Elise, Olivia, Lydia, Sophia, Nathan, Carris, and Kristen, his two grandmothers, Juanita Meggs and Jerry Boyer and several nieces and nephews. Micah brought tremendous light, laughter and love into every life he touched and his presence will be greatly missed.”

So sad. Our hearts are with the Meggs and Plath families and all Micah’s loved ones during this unthinkable time. Rest in peace.

