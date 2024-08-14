Quote Of The Day!

Got A Tip?

George Clooney talks about the downfalls of being a famous parent.

“We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don’t want to have photos of our kids out there. So we have to work hard at trying to stay private, and it’s tricky, as you can imagine. There’s times you will avoid going to the hospital with something that you would normally go to the hospital for.” – George Clooney in his new interview with GQ

Aug 14, 2024 09:40am PDT

