Jennifer Lopez Reveals Best Kissing Co-Star -- And The Answer Might Surprise You!

Jennifer Lopez has a favorite on-screen smoocher — which may surprise you!
The Hustlers star reflected on her many rom-com roles during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night after host Andy Cohen asked “who has been your favorite on-screen kiss” amongst big names like George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, and Josh Lucas. That’s quite a list, but…
Related: TikToker Kat Stickler Weighs In On John Mayer Romance Rumors!
Her answer? Actually none of the above! She revealed:
“I’m gonna say my favorite … I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I would say he was the best kisser.”
OMG! THIS GUY?? ROY KENT?!?
View this post on Instagram
The Jenny from the Block singer and the Ted Lasso actor are set to appear in her latest rom-com Office Romance. We can’t wait to see sparks fly!
Would YOU have expected this answer, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments and watch the revealing moment (below)!
[Images via Bravo/YouTube & Avalon/Phil Lewis/MEGA/WENN]