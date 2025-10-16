Got A Tip?

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Best Kissing Co-Star -- And The Answer Might Surprise You!

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Best Kissing Co-Star -- And The Answer Might Surprise You!

Jennifer Lopez has a favorite on-screen smoocher — which may surprise you!

The Hustlers star reflected on her many rom-com roles during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night after host Andy Cohen asked “who has been your favorite on-screen kiss” amongst big names like George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, and Josh Lucas. That’s quite a list, but…

Her answer? Actually none of the above! She revealed:

“I’m gonna say my favorite … I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I would say he was the best kisser.”

OMG! THIS GUY?? ROY KENT?!?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roy Kent (@roy_kent_official)

The Jenny from the Block singer and the Ted Lasso actor are set to appear in her latest rom-com Office Romance. We can’t wait to see sparks fly!

Would YOU have expected this answer, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments and watch the revealing moment (below)!

[Images via Bravo/YouTube & Avalon/Phil Lewis/MEGA/WENN]

Oct 16, 2025 14:00pm PDT

