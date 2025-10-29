George Clooney Got A BJ From Epstein Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, Per Claims Revealed By Victim!

Whoa! Bet this is an upsetting tell-all to pop up in!

Virginia Roberts Giuffre‘s memoir Nobody’s Girl dropped last week, detailing how she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell to unknowingly become a “sex slave” for billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. For the most part the vocal victim doesn’t name names, citing how scared she was of retaliation by the rich and powerful men who abused her. But one name DID pop out. An unexpected one. George Clooney!

Yes the ER actor has somehow gotten sucked into the Epstein scandal. Sorry, poor choice of words.

See, Virginia wrote about spending quite a lot of time with Epstein and Maxwell, giving insight into their characters as well as their most heinous acts. She explained how Maxwell “was proud of being close to the rich and powerful, especially the ones every woman wanted to meet.” And in one spicy excerpt she wrote about how Ghislaine once “came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess.”

The actual news?

“But she had given George Clooney a blow job in the bathroom at some random event.”

Damn! Apparently this was a tale Maxwell loved regaling the girls with, as Virginia wrote:

“She never let that one down.”

Well, yeah! Huge news if true! Important to remember Virginia was recruited from Donald Trump‘s Mar-A-Lago resort in the year 2000. And the way she tells the story, Maxwell was giddy because it had just happened. That means this alleged encounter would have been some time after 2000 — after he left ER, when he was already a movie star, after Batman, after Out of Sight, after The Perfect Storm, likely even after the first Ocean’s Eleven. In other words when he was a BIG FREAKIN’ DEAL!

It was enough of a big fish story that even young Virginia was dubious. She wrote about the claim:

“Whether that was true or not, we’ll never know.”

Look, Clooney was a well-known Hollywood playboy and Maxwell did run in some heavy A-list circles… but we don’t know if we buy it either. At a certain point you just have to consider the source, you know? We’ve heard Ghislaine Maxwell say a LOT at this point, and we believe almost none of what comes out of her mouth. Why change our opinion just because it makes a more salacious story?

What we do know?

It makes Clooney look awful being associated with Maxwell’s mouth — and he bloody well knows it!

He and his reps haven’t put out an official comment, which might be smart — as that would just start the news cycle on this all over again. But a “Hollywood associate” told OK! that Clooney was “absolutely furious” after hearing he’d been mentioned in Virginia’s book:

“George’s blood was boiling when he heard what had been written. He has never met Ghislaine Maxwell in his life, and he’s horrified his name has been dragged into this.”

Yeah, we would be, too! Another associate told Radar Online:

“George’s entire reaction has been disbelief and anger. He understands that Virginia suffered enormously, but to have this falsehood attached to his name is devastating.”

But his friends assured the outlet Clooney had “zero involvement” with Maxwell or Epstein, that this was just a “grotesque fabrication” that he finds “deeply distressing.” One friend added:

“He’s angry not just for himself but for his family. He wants to make clear he had no connection whatsoever to these people. It’s a disgusting lie — and he won’t let it stand.”

But what can he do? Can’t really complain to the author anymore, unfortunately.

And getting into a fight with Ghislaine Maxwell now? Not too smart. Unfortunately she has friends in some very high places these days…

Like we said, even Virginia didn’t necessarily believe the story. It’s just a good illustration of the type of person she was, right? But yeah, Clooney totally caught a stray there. Ouch.

What do YOU think of think? Was early 2000s-era Clooney the kind of guy who would let a random British bird polish his knob in the loo? If so, would it destroy your impression of him??

[Image via Z.Tomaszewski/DOJ/MEGA/WENN.]