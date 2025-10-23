Watch Horrifying Moment Ghost Adventures Star Learns On Camera That His Wife Tried To Murder Him!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It’s finally arrived… We’re getting the actual footage from the moment Aaron Goodwin’s life changed forever.

Earlier this year, news exploded that the Ghost Adventures star’s wife Victoria Goodwin had been arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot. It turned out she had secretly been in contact with notorious Florida prison inmate Grant Amato — the man who murdered his mom Margaret, dad Chad, and brother Cody in 2019. Victoria arranged to pay Grant $11k to get the job done and provided him with sensitive information relating to Aaron’s Ghost Adventures filming schedule. Ultimately, cops thwarted the plan when they discovered Grant was in possession of a cellular device, which they promptly confiscated and searched, uncovering all the eerie texts with Victoria.

At the time all this blew up, Ghost Adventures production sources told TMZ they were in the middle of filming when the Las Vegas Police Department called Aaron with the news. That meant he learned ON CAMERA that his wife was trying to murder him! That would be the craziest thing they ever caught on camera, and that’s saying something.

Those sources claimed the footage would NOT be used in the show’s new season. But they clearly went back on their word because the episode is about to drop! And we’ve already gotten a peek at the shocking twist!

On Wednesday, Discovery Plus posted a clip on their official Instagram account showing the moment Aaron learned police were at his home. In the footage, he and co-host Jay Wasley had just arrived at an abandoned medical building in Southern California and were setting up all their ghost-detecting gear when Aaron eerily said out loud, “I feel like something’s happening.” He then checks a notification on his phone, and out loud says, “Dude.” Jay asks if he’s alright, and Aaron responds:

“Bro, the police are at my house.”

He then abruptly exits the building to take a call outside. Watch the unsettling footage for yourself (below):

Holy S**T! Could you IMAGINE what he was feeling in that moment?!

A day before Discovery dropped the clip, Aaron took to his own Instagram to warn followers about it with a heartbreaking message:

“This next episode of #ghostadventures is when I got the FaceTime call from the cops. They were in my house & told me what she did & she was arrested.”

However, he noted he will NOT be watching the full episode, which drops on October 29, because he can’t bring himself to “relive” the trauma:

“I won’t be watching this episode cause I don’t want to relive that night again & what happened before the call. This lockdown is insane & disturbing with what happened during our investigation”

See (below):

Wow… We wonder how he feels about it being aired — despite Ghost Adventures sources previously claiming it wouldn’t be? In a separate post addressed to “the press,” he added:

“I can’t talk about anything yet. I could tell you guys I’m doing ok but I would rather be honest. Just know I’m not doing good at all & everyday is worse with all I’m learning all the time. They say in time everything gets better but I just want the divorce to be over so I can move on with my life.”

Damn. Read the full thing (below):

At least the criminal case is over. Victoria pleaded guilty to the murder-for-hire plot in April, and in June she got her sentence: 36-90 months in prison. In her statement at the sentencing hearing, she apologized to her ex/intended victim, saying:

“I’m so immensely sorry for the pain and anxiety I have caused you and the betrayal you undoubtedly and rightfully feel by my actions. I’m sorry I broke us, and I’m consumed with regret every day.”

Clearly it’s going to take a lot more than an apology to make things right for Aaron.

What are YOUR thoughts? Let us know in the comments down below.

