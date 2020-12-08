Gigi Hadid Shares Sneak Peek Inside Her Daughter's Stylish Nursery -- LOOK!

Finally!

While we still don’t know her name, Gigi Hadid shared exclusive pics of her baby girl’s fashionable nursery on Instagram Stories on Monday. The photos, some taken a week before giving birth, highlight lots of cute stuffed animals, a colorful rug, and a wall full of storybooks from friends!

What a cute idea!

Related: Gigi Hadid Displays Her Post-Baby Body For First Time In New Voting Selfie

Some of the titles spotted on the shelves include DADA written by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and classics like Are You My Mother? and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Hadid, along with boyfriend Zayn Malik, have kept fairly quiet about life with their new baby girl, only occasionally dropping glimpses into parenthood on Instagram. When announcing his daughter’s birth, the former One Direction star tweeted in September:

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

In this new never-before-seen photo series, the 25-year-old model included a photo with her precious baby bump taken the night before going into labor! What an incredible moment to have captured for life:

Not only is the nursery adorbs, but it’s already become a safe escape for the new mom. Hadid wrote:

“Decorating and spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head.”

So sweet! Ch-ch-check out the rest of the photos (below):

Can’t wait for her to share more updates soon!!

[Image via WENN/Instar & Gigi Hadid/Instagram Story]