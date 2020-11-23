Gigi Hadid & Her Baby Girl 'Bestie' Get Into The Holiday Spirit With New Pics!!

Gigi Hadid is living her best life as a new mom!

On Sunday, the famous catwalker took to Instagram with a couple never-before-seen pics (one featured above) of her growing baby girl as she and her family gear up to celebrate the holidays! Posing in a sweatshirt set and oversized robe with the tiny tot front and center, Gigi announced how the house is already decorated for Santa’s arrival.

She wrote on IG:

“A whole new kind of busy & tired but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early “

See all her snapshots (below)!

Soooo sweet!

Zayn Malik‘s other half, who still hasn’t revealed the name of their daughter, is clearly feeling the Christmas spirit. Amid states across the nation facing record-highs of daily coronavirus cases, being able to stay at home and savor every moment with your newborn and “bestie” sounds like a perfect way to find joy in dark times!

We can’t help but feel a little jelly of the 25-year-old and her baby girl!

