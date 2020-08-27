Sarah Harding Of Girls Aloud Reveals ‘Devastating’ Advanced Breast Cancer Diagnosis

After more than two years away from social media, Sarah Harding has come back with some tragic news.

The Girls Aloud alum returned to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she was diagnosed earlier this year with breast cancer, which has since “advanced to other parts” of her body.

Along with a puckered lip selfie (inset, above) from what appears to be her hospital bed, Harding wrote:

“Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.

Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.”

She continued:

“I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention. But last week it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital, so I feel now is the time to let people know what’s going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so.”

The Love Machine singer concluded her post with gratitude for everyone who has been by her side during her battle:

“My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes.

I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time.

Sending you all so much love….xx”

Harding has been met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and friends, including former bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle, who commented respectively:

“My heart is broken. You are so strong and brave and we are with you every step of the way. ❤️” “I love you! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed! I am here for all the way & always will be!”

On Twitter, Nicola Roberts wrote a message of support:

“It goes without saying that this is blindsiding. @SarahNHarding you’re so loved and supported ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Cheryl Cole tweeted out a heartbreak emoji in response to the news, but did not issue a full message or statement. You can see it HERE.

We’re sending much love Sarah’s way as she continues to fight!

