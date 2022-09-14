Inside Gisele Bündchen's Personal & Career Crisis After Source Says She Was Shaken By Recent Death Of Ex-Boyfriend

What’s going on with Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady?? It’s a question a lot of fans of the couple are asking right now, as rumors of their relationship troubles are spiraling out of control.

Are they about to split for good? The big, dreaded D-word? How serious are their issues??

If you haven’t heard any of the inside info, Gisele reportedly left the family compound in Tampa Bay in August after a fight over his decision to un-retire from football. Word is Tom followed her to Costa Rica to try to make things right — which fills in the blanks on his unexplained 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training. Apparently, while the NFL GOAT is supposedly trying to “make it work” with his baby momma, they haven’t actually even been together in the same city much these past few weeks.

Right now Gisele is in NYC for work during New York Fashion Week, putting even more distance between herself and her hubby. According to one source spilling to Page Six on Tuesday she’s trying to show what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. In other words:

“If Tom is going back to work, then so can she.”

This insider believes the Brazilian beauty is going through something of a crisis right now — both in her career and in her personal life. They pointed out :

“Within the last few years, Gisele has fired her longtime agent at IMG, moved to UTA, then fired them and moved to CAA for just over a year and then recently fired them.”

Dang, that does seem like she’s having trouble! The source claims she was really gunning for the March cover of Vogue and was disappointed when it went to Kim Kardashian instead. She instead got the consolation prize of British Vogue.

But it’s not just that she’s not happy with her career right now. Her drive to make her mark is, this insider believes, fueled by a personal loss.

Just days before her reported spat with Tom, Gisele’s ex-boyfriend died. On July 31, João Paulo Diniz died at just 58 years old. She had dated the businessman for a few months back in 1999, long before Tom.

He was 17 years older than Gisele, but that’s still awfully young. This kind of thing can still shake you to your core — someone you knew so well, shared a moment with, just gone like that. As the source puts it:

“Moments like this make you question your own mortality. And even though Gisele is not walking on the catwalk anymore, she wants to stay at the forefront of the fashion industry.”

It sounds like Gisele’s world was rocked, and she’s ready to get back the life she wants in the time she has left! As she told Elle in an interview just published on Tuesday:

“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

And it doesn’t help that the job her husband is going back to is one in which people get seriously injured! She told the magazine:

“Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again.”

Hmm. With all this factored in, it’s easy to see how she’d be upset with Tom for going back on his decision to retire, don’t you think? Let us know YOUR thoughts on the subject in the comments (below)!

