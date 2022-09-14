Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney Suspend Divorce! They're Trying To Work It Out After Alleged Cheating & Assault!

Wow! It’s not often we are this taken aback by a celebrity relationship update, but… yeah, wow.

In case you missed the shocking news, last month Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault against her husband Patrick Carney after allegedly slapping him across the face. We quickly learned she had struck the Black Keys drummer during a fight over his cheating! We learned this from Michelle herself as the Everywhere singer tweeted then deleted allegations specifically accusing him of cheating with a co-worker while she was at home with their 6-month-old baby.

(Apparently prosecutors figured the same that we did — no jury would convict the pop star after hearing that! — because they dropped the charges less than two weeks later.)

Anyway, Michelle filed for divorce the very next day after her arrest, writing in a statement:

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

As upsetting as the news was, given how cute they’d been as a couple and the fact they had two children, 4-year-old son Rhys James and aforementioned infant daughter Willie Jacquet, it wasn’t too surprising given the cheating scandal.

The real surprise came now, almost exactly a month later, when we learned the couple are NOT splitting up after all!

Or at least, they’re going to try. In legal docs filed in Tennessee on Tuesday, People discovered the couple are suspending their divorce and giving their marriage another chance! The docs read:

“As evidenced by the signatures below, that the parties, Michelle Jacquet Branch and Patrick James Carney, are seeking a suspension of the divorce proceedings in this cause to effect reconciliation.”

The docs made clear this is a trial — and if it doesn’t work, the grounds for divorce are still there to get this ball rolling again:

“The parties may participate in counseling services to effectuate reconciliation and/or may resume living together as husband and wife and their acts and conduct in doing so shall not be determined condonation of any prior misconduct and all acts or actions by the parties prior to the entry of this order shall remain and constitute grounds for divorce.”

Obviously it’s not the first time we’ve seen a celeb go back to her man after he cheated, but after the fallout got so bad the cops got involved? That’s wild, y’all!

Here’s hoping they can work it out, if for no other reason than for the children and her happiness. We’ve seen for so long on her social media how much Michelle loves Patrick — frankly, we just hope he’s able to make this right.

What do YOU think of her giving him another chance??

