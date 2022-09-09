Tom Brady 'Trying' To Fix Things With Gisele Bündchen During 'Rough Patch' Over NFL Decision

Tom Brady is trying to reconcile his marriage with Gisele Bündchen amid their apparent feud.

As we’ve been reporting, the football star and former Victoria’s Secret angel have had some trouble in paradise ever since Brady decided to return to the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In August he had missed 11 days of training — and his response to his absence hinted at marital problems between the pair:

“It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s**t going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Yeah, not good…

On Wednesday it was reported the couple have allegedly been apart for around 3 and a half weeks — with Gisele returning to Florida after STORMING OUT to Costa Rica after a fight. But she didn’t make it back to their home in Tampa. She was spotted in Miami with their children, 14-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian, while her estranged husband went to see his son Jack whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan in New York. He still hopes they can reconcile, though, according to a Page Six source, this isn’t the first time the couple has had issues:

“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”

A source spoke with People on Wednesday and said the spouses have a lot of “tension” between them:

“There’s a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that.”

Bündchen really wasn’t pleased with his decision — there’s even rumors she went back to modeling to get back at him for going back to sports!

The insider continued, explaining that while the couple is currently navigating rocky waters, the 45-year-old is still hoping for the best:

“They’re hitting a rough patch. But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”

Wow, there seems to be a lot going on between Tom and Gisele — he might have to retire from football (again) before this “rough patch” takes at turn for the better…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is this the end of their marriage or will they be able to find common ground again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

