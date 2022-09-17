Gisele Bündchen Bails On Charity Event Last Minute Amid Tom Brady Marriage Woes!

Gisele Bündchen missed out on an important event amid her marital issues with Tom Brady.

According to Page Six, the 42-year-old supermodel had been the co-leader alongside Salma Hayek, Gloria Steinem, and other celebrities for the Kering Foundation’s first Caring Women dinner. However, Gisele unfortunately had to bail on the shindig at the last minute. A source shared with the outlet:

“People were disappointed … she was on the invite.”

The decision to skip out on the charity dinner also came as a surprise to another attendee as Gisele was in New York City at the time. The fashionista had been in the city with her 9-year-old daughter Vivian for New York Fashion Week, but she still couldn’t attend the event for some reason. Hmm… Wonder why she ditched the soiree? Did her marriage problems with Tom somehow have something to do with it?

Of course, this isn’t the only function she’s missed out on lately! As you may know, her absence comes amid a rough patch in her relationship with the 45-year-old quarterback over his decision to un-retire from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year. This decision apparently started a massive fight between the couple, resulting in them “living separately” at this time. It is unclear where their respective homes are at this time, but Gisele has been spotting in Miami while Tom is staying in Tampa. While she showed some support to Tom at the start of the NFL season, she did not go to the opening game.

