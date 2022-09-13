Tom Brady's Un-Retirement 'Put A Strain' On Gisele Bündchen -- And She's Still NOT Happy About It!

Yeahhhhh, it sounds like Gisele Bündchen is definitely not happy that Tom Brady is back playing football for yet another season.

The 42-year-old supermodel may have shown social media support for Tom on Sunday before his first game this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but behind the scenes, she is apparently NOT with it.

According to People, which spoke with multiple sources on Monday about the back-and-forth between Tom and Gisele, the world-famous model is “frustrated” that she “has been spending time away from” the quarterback in the last few months as he’s been preparing for the latest NFL season.

Of course, Tom initially announced back in February that he was retiring from the NFL, but he backtracked on that reveal just a few weeks later. Now, he’s back in the swing of things with the Bucs, and Gisele has had enough, it sounds like. One insider spoke to the mag about the current dynamic, saying:

“Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life. Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him.”

Of course, the couple has spent time apart before. And this source does acknowledge that “they are trying” to work through these struggles amid their relationship. Still, now that he enters his 23rd year in the pro league, there’s not much more the 7-time Super Bowl champion has to prove. At least, that’s what Gisele believes. A second source told the mag:

“There is a point Gisele believes that enough is enough.”

Agreed, tbh!

Gisele shares 12-year-old Benjamin Rein and 9-year-old Vivian Lake with Tom, along with Brady’s 14-year-old son John “Jack” Edward from his previous relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan. But Gisele is “not a stay-at-home mom,” as a third source explained to the mag.

The third insider added:

“She has been working all along. She’s in NYC right now working, and the kids are enrolled in school in Florida.”

Still, it seems as though insiders are still trying to figure out why Gisele’s apparent frustration is bubbling over now. After all, the pair “had a happy summer together” prior to the football season, as the third insider notes. Plus, Tom previously announced his return to football back in the spring — so it’s not like Gisele hasn’t had time to prepare for this.

The third source explained:

“He already announced his return to football this spring, so friends don’t understand why she’s upset now. They’ve been very private about what’s really going on.”

Yeah…

Regardless, there’s clearly some tension here. What do y’all make of this situation, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

