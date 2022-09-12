Gisele Bündchen Shows Social Media Support For Tom Brady Amid Rumored Marriage Trouble, BUT...

Gisele Bündchen found a way to support her man on social media as he kicked off yet another NFL football season — even if she may not be quite so happy with his decision to play again.

The 42-year-old supermodel took to Twitter on Sunday evening to celebrate Tom Brady‘s 23rd season of pro football. The star 45-year-old quarterback is helming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again this year after abruptly coming out of retirement way back in the spring. Brady’s un-retirement has reportedly been the cause of controversy between the couple lately. As we’ve been reporting, the former University of Michigan star allegedly drew his wife’s ire after deciding to walk away from football to focus on family — only to then backtrack on the decision to play even more!

So when Gisele popped up on Twitter with a Sunday night message wishing Brady and the Bucs well in their season opener in Texas against the Dallas Cowboys, fans took notice.

“Let’s go @TomBrady,” she wrote. She also added “Let’s go Bucs” in the tweet, as you can see (below):

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

Surprising support for the squad, right?! Especially considering the pair is supposedly REALLY at odds over Brady’s football fate!

However, according to People, she was NOT planning to attend the season-opening game on Sunday evening at AT&T Stadium in the city of Arlington. So that lack of physical presence says a lot! Hours ahead of the Bucs’ 19-3 win in Dallas, the mag quoted an insider who explained the dynamic between Gisele and her QB husband:

“It’s always a big thing when Gisele is coming to watch the game. As of right now, there’s none of that for Sunday’s game. It feels very different this year than last year. … Nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game, and that seems weird.”

The insider also explained how nobody in the 7-time Super Bowl champ’s orbit wants to discuss Gisele for fear of turning up the tension on that situation:

“Everyone here knows that there’s tension, but we don’t know how serious it is. So we’re just not talking to him about Gisele. It’s not a topic anyone wants to bring up to him.”

Oof!

That’s definitely an abrupt change from the past! The former Victoria’s Secret supermodel usually makes herself seen in sky boxes at NFL stadiums across the country. But not on Sunday night! So does the absence definitively confirm she’s not behind his decision to go back to football??

Back on Twitter, fans reacted to Gisele’s supportive Sunday night tweet with a mixture of shock, support, and sarcasm. Some joked that her account had been hacked for sending the pro-football tweet, while others implored the couple to work out their issues away from the public eye:

“REPORTED! This account has been hacked!” “Was your account hacked bc we all know you’re not happy about him still playing and most of us don’t blame you” “hi Gisele, please don’t leave my handsome QB aka your husband lol” “Last season. I promise. Probably.” “absolutely luv to see TB12 play, awesome support and sacrifices made by his better half and family.” “This is the tweet we want to see! Hope all is well” “Let him play another 5 please” “LFG please don’t divorce him over football”

It truly takes all kinds. LOLz!

BTW, Brady threw for 212 yards and one touchdown in Sunday night’s win in Dallas, so he’s off to the races for yet another fall on the gridiron. But will Gisele show up for some games this year?! Or not?? Sound off with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

