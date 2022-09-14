Tom Brady ‘Knows This Is His Last Season’ If He Hopes To Save His Marriage To Gisele Bündchen

Could this finally be the last season Tom Brady ever plays in the NFL? It is quite possible – especially if he hopes to save his marriage to Gisele Bündchen!

As we’ve been reporting, the couple has hit a rough patch in their marriage as they’ve been in a major fight supposedly over the quarterback’s decision to un-retire from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March of this year. It sounds like Gisele has become fed up with Tom for going back on his retirement, with People noting that she’s “frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family.”

Since the speculation over their relationship issues erupted, there have been a ton of questions over whether the pair is heading towards a divorce, especially after the 42-year-old supermodel never attended the season-opening game over the weekend. But according to People, a source insisted on Wednesday that Tom and Gisele are not “over by any means.” However, while the two don’t plan on throwing in the towel when it comes to their marriage right now, the 45-year-old athlete understands he will have to retire once and for all after the season is over “if he wants to stay married.” The insider explained:

“She doesn’t hate that he’s playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back. He knows that, and he’s doing what he can do to smooth things over. He does know that this is his last season if he wants to stay married. He can’t do this again. So now all he can do is make this season count, spend time with his family whenever he can, and then retire at the end of the season.”

Honestly, fair enough as it sounds like Tom completely cut Gisele out of the conversation when it came down to his decision to backtrack on his retirement. The source continued:

“They decided together that he would retire, and then he decided by himself that he’d come back. She said they’d talk about it more, but then he came back anyway, before they had really talked it all through. She’s a very ‘pros vs cons’ person, and she sees very few pros to him playing anymore.”

Innerestingly enough, Tom brushed off the rumors that he plans on saying goodbye to football once this season is over. He simply noted on his Sirius XM channel on Monday that he will “take it day by day, and I’ll evaluate everything as it comes” before adding about those who try to predict his next move.

“One of these days, they’re going to be right, I will say that. One of these days, if you make enough predictions and so forth.”

Meanwhile, Gisele made it pretty clear in a new interview with Elle that she would like for her hubby to “be more present” when it comes to their children – 12-year-old son Benjamin, 9-year-old daughter Vivian, and his 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. She said:

“Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

We’ll have to see what the football G.O.A.T. plans to do, but it sounds like if he doesn’t make this his final season, Tom and Gisele could be heading for splitsville! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you see Tom ending his football career after all these fakeouts or do you believe he’ll go for another season? Let us know in the comments!

