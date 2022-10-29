Gisele Bündchen Working With Spiritual Healer After Being 'Devastated' By Tom Brady Split

Gisele Bündchen is working through her heartbreak amidst her divorce with Tom Brady…

As you know, the pair have had a publicly tumultuous relationship ever since the quarterback decided to reverse his retirement after promising more family time to his wife and their children Benjamin, 12, Vivian, 9, and Jack, 15 — the latter of which being from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Ever since his bombshell return to the field, their marriage had become a “will they or won’t they” situation — and sadly on Friday they announced they definitely will be splitting. In fact, they’ve already finalized everything!

Tom’s statement in his Instagram story on Friday really told of how hard this decision was for the both of them:

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

And Gisele’s story followed suit, mirroring her ex-husband’s statement:

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Ugh! We really hate to see it all come to an end. And according to a source for Entertainment Weekly on Friday, the 42-year-old is just as “devastated” as the rest of us:

“[She] is devastated to end things with Tom. She needed to put her and her kids first … Gisele had enough.”

The insider revealed the model is seeing a spiritual healer to help her “stay in a place of peace” amidst the separation:

“Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending. Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football.”

“She knew she had to put herself and her family first over football” — yikes! The 45-year-old really never should’ve returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after making that promise…

But another close source disagrees and snaps back, telling the outlet Brady has always put his children above the game:

“Tom is and always has been a devoted father, he has always put his kids and family first. While yes, he is on the road for games and trains in between, no other husband or father gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to their family. He is always with his family in between games and traveling.”

Putting his family “between” his busy schedule after he promised them he’d retire isn’t exactly a selfless act. The insider assures, though, the kids will come first and co-parenting will be the ex-couple’s top priority:

“In this divorce, as per his statement, they arrived at this situation amicably, and the children remain at the center of their world. They will continue to co parent and work together to ensure they receive the love and support needed.”

As it should be! Hopefully this attitude isn’t just in between training sessions…

This is a such sad situation for everyone involved. We truly wish everyone, especially their children, the best amid the split. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

