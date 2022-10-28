Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Grappling With 'Heartbreaking' Decision To Divorce

The end of the line has come for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — but it hasn’t been easy.

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, the 45-year-old star quarterback and the 42-year-old supermodel have been on the rocks for quite a while now. Then, on Friday morning, news broke that the couple has shockingly already finalized their divorce, abruptly ending their relationship and fracturing their family.

Now, an insider is speaking out about how difficult things have been for the Tampa Bay Buccaners quarterback and the Brazilian-born bombshell. According to the source, who spoke to Us Weekly on Friday morning about the now-ex-couple, the decision to divorce was not an easy one. However, both parties are trying to make things work as smoothly as possible for everyone involved:

“This is heartbreaking for both of them. They want to do what’s best for their family.”

Of course, the two A-listers share two children, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Gisele is also stepmom to Tom’s son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan. So there will have to be plenty of co-parenting and communication still between them, without a doubt.

They’ve already alluded to as much in their initial statements about the split. As we’ve been reporting, Gisele wrote on her Instagram Stories this morning about how her children will “continue” to be her priority following the fracture:

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

In that statement, she continued:

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”

Tom also shared a similar sentiment. In his statement about the split, the former New England Patriots star revealed:

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

So these two are clearly putting on a united front amid this difficult divorce news — at least as far as their childrens’ lives are concerned.

Still, this can’t be easy for anyone involved. A tough time indeed. Wishing the best for their co-parenting cooperation work from here on out!

