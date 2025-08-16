The REAL Reason Gleb Savchenko Was Fired From DWTS Amid Brooks Nader’s Cheating Claims!

Is there more to the story behind Gleb Savchenko’s firing from Dancing With The Stars? That may be the case!

Earlier this week, the professional dancer revealed he would not be on the next season of the ballroom competition show, and it sounds like it wasn’t his decision! He seemingly got fired! And according to Gleb, it was all because of Brooks Nader and her “lies.”

If you kept up with their drama, you know that the two were dating on and off when they competed together on DWTS during Season 33. They broke up for good in April because Brooks suspected he had cheated on her. In a trailer for her upcoming reality show, Love Thy Nader, she claimed to have “proof” that Gleb cheated. However, the 41-year-old television personality has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Now the scandal has cost him his job – or did it? Did ABC really give him the boot over some cheating claims? Well, it turns out that was the “final straw” for the network, but there are other factors in not bringing him back! An insider told The US Sun on Friday:

“Gleb was fired from Dancing With the Stars for a number of reasons but Brooks accusing him of cheating was the final straw. He has a history of bringing in negative publicity for the show.”

It’s true! Gleb doesn’t have a squeaky clean record in the romance department, and his mishaps tend to make headlines! Back in 2020, his ex-wife Elena Samodanova claimed during their divorce that he had an affair. Rumors started going around that he cheated with then-dance partner Chrishell Stause. They both denied the allegations. Then we have the drama with Brooks. And while the other pros love him, he apparently doesn’t have the best track record with the crew! The source added:

“He’s a great dancer and most of the pros like him, but he doesn’t have the best reputation on set with the crew.”

Uh oh! That’s not a good look! Ultimately, the network just didn’t think he was a good fit for the show anymore:

“That mixed with him getting older, it just was no longer a suitable fit for the show. He was getting phased out anyway, and Brooks just made their decision easier and quicker.”

So Brooks wasn’t the only one to blame for his firing! It sounds like ABC planned to get rid of him anyway! Oof! Now, Gleb is scrambling to find a new gig. The source mentioned that he is currently “pushing” to get on another popular dancing or reality show since he is “stressed” about losing his career.

Well, there is always The Traitors, or Special Forces, or any other celebrity competition show out there if Gleb wants to be on television again! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

