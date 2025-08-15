Kelly Clarkson's Former Assistant DID Cheat With Brandon Blackstock, Say Sources! But Not How You Think??

Not all secrets are taken to the grave. Brandon Blackstock‘s girlfriend is learning that the hard way right now.

Perezcious readers know that in the wake of his death, everyone found out through an obituary that he was dating a woman named Brittney Marie Jones after his divorce from Kelly Clarkson. She was described as his “beautiful and loving partner in life and business” — the obit gushing about they started “building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction” in Montana together.

What the obituary didn’t mention, though, is that the pair knew each other for a long time! People soon discovered that Brittney didn’t only work for Brandon! She was Kelly’s assistant first!

Brittney was a production assistant for Kelly, starting all the way back in 2016! She remained in the position until 2018 and was hired as Brandon’s executive management assistant. However, she continued to help manage the pop star’s schedule — because at that time Brandon was Kelly’s manager. Brittney then became the executive assistant for his V Bar B Cattle Co. in Montana in June 2020 — the same month Kelly filed for divorce. Only after that is when they decided to become partners “in life,” is that what we’re meant to believe?

Brandon and Brittney started dating at some point. When exactly? It’s a bit unclear. Obviously Kelly’s fans are concerned there was cheating. There have been rumors along that line for some time, apparently. Well, according to a new report, there was cheating! But not who you think!

The timeline is starting to come together after Page Six dropped new information on Friday about Brandon’s girlfriend! Buckle up, y’all! It’s scandalous!

So, it turns out Brittney was married to a drummer named Greg LaPoint. Court documents obtained by Page Six showed that the two got hitched on August 13, 2021. However, their marriage ended two years later. Why? Brittney allegedly cheated on him with Brandon! Whoa!

A source claimed Greg found out about the affair with the 48-year-old talent manager in the summer of 2023:

“He got screwed over due to [Jones and Blackstock’s] fling starting during his marriage.”

And when the musician discovered the affair, he didn’t want to work things out. Greg wanted out ASAP. Page Six reported he asked Brittney to immediately file for divorce, and she did. Per court records, she filed on July 13, 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences.” However, Brittney listed their date of separation as January 2023 — and not July 2023. And yet Greg posted a picture of them on a hike together the same month they supposedly separated.

Ultimately, according to court records, the divorce was finalized in February 2024. And she continued her relationship with Brandon up until he passed away from skin cancer earlier this month.

So, we now know at least Brittney was allegedly unfaithful to her partner. But what about Brandon? Since it came out he was dating Kelly’s former assistant, people can’t help but think the worst. Considering Brittney likely worked closely with Brandon through her role, along with the timing of the divorce, we can see why they’d jumped to the conclusion! Adding fuel to the rumor, a Dailymail.com source also shared this week that Kelly was disappointed he was with someone she “knew and trusted.” The same insider even made a point to mention that the “cause” of their split was “a point of no return” for the Walk Away artist. But was it cheating as fans speculate? Everything points to it!

Although they say Brittney did cheat on her hubby, multiple sources insisted to Page Six that Brandon did NOT cheat on Kelly. Two insiders claimed the music executive and the singer were divorced “long before” anything happened. Their divorce was officially finalized in March 2022, FYI. A second source pointed out that Brandon “slipped away to Montana” after the breakup, and that’s how the details of his controversial romance were kept a secret for so long. That and Kelly’s grace.

Well, the cat is out of the bag now! What are your reactions? Tell us in the comments (below)!

