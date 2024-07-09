Single Glen Powell Posts Most Aggressive Thirst Trap With Abs AND Puppy!

Glen Powell is making sure everyone knows he’s available!

On Instagram Monday the Anyone But You star posted a photo dump of his puppy, Brisket, which included some sweet pics from the upcoming film Twisters. With some snaps of himself and his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones and Brandon Perea alongside the small dog making the cut for his photo dump, fans were NOT ready for the last slide!

Related: What Does Kendall Jenner Thirst Trap Mean For Rekindled Bad Bunny Romance?!

Tucked away after a seemingly innocent carousel of fun moments was the thirst trap of all thirst traps. The actor shared a shirtless mirror selfie with an extremely low-riding towel around his waist, showing off his abs, while his bicep was curled and holding little Brisket against his chest.

See it for yourself (below):

Damn!

He looks like he is single and ready to mingle! If you’re even interested in the rest of the post after that highlight, you can see it (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Glen Powell/Instagram/Sony Pictures at Home UK/YouTube]