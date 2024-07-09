Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Instagram

Single Glen Powell Posts Most Aggressive Thirst Trap With Abs AND Puppy!

Single Glen Powell Posts Most Aggressive Thirst Trap With Abs AND Puppy!

Glen Powell is making sure everyone knows he’s available!

On Instagram Monday the Anyone But You star posted a photo dump of his puppy, Brisket, which included some sweet pics from the upcoming film Twisters. With some snaps of himself and his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones and Brandon Perea alongside the small dog making the cut for his photo dump, fans were NOT ready for the last slide!

Related: What Does Kendall Jenner Thirst Trap Mean For Rekindled Bad Bunny Romance?!

Tucked away after a seemingly innocent carousel of fun moments was the thirst trap of all thirst traps. The actor shared a shirtless mirror selfie with an extremely low-riding towel around his waist, showing off his abs, while his bicep was curled and holding little Brisket against his chest.

See it for yourself (below):

glen powell shirtless mirror selfie puppy
(c) Glen Powell/Instagram

Damn!

He looks like he is single and ready to mingle! If you’re even interested in the rest of the post after that highlight, you can see it (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Glen Powell/Instagram/Sony Pictures at Home UK/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 09, 2024 07:00am PDT

Share This