Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay Shows Off Surgery Scar As He Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis!

Gordon Ramsay Shows Off Surgery Scar As He Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis!

Gordon Ramsay is on the mend after undergoing surgery for a scary health battle.

In a post shared to Instagram on Saturday, the famous chef revealed he was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma and needed surgery to remove the spot. According to the Mayo Clinic, this is a common form of “skin cancer that most often develops on areas of skin exposed to the sun, such as the face,” and “appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin.” And it looks like Gordon’s was underneath his ear.

The Hell’s Kitchen star shared two pictures of the aftermath, including one that captured the side of his face with a bandage below his ear and a second snap of the stitches. Oof. In the caption, Gordon gave his follows some important advice:

“Grateful and so appreciative for the  incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you ! Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend. I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund…….”

What a great reminder! Stay safe, everyone! Wear your sunscreen daily! Take a look at the post (below):

 

We are wishing Gordon a speedy recovery! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ‘em in the comments!

Aug 30, 2025 11:40am PDT

