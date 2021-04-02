Conservative News Host's HILARIOUSLY Unrealistic Marijuana Story Busted By Twitter

Greg Kelly is getting smoked out by Twitter over his wacky weed claims!

The Newsmax anchor perplexed social media on Wednesday after warning followers not to smoke cannabis by sharing a personal story that’s quite impossible to believe. In an apparent response to Hunter Biden’s new memoir and the legalization of cannabis in New York, he shared:

“SMOKING WEED (aka GRASS) is NOT a good idea. I’ve tried it (back in the day) and it was WORSE than anything that happened to HUNTER BIDEN. I ‘toked up’ with some buddies in Kentucky and woke up 4 days later in Nairobi, Kenya. With no idea what happened. DON’T DO DRUGS.”

Um. We’re sorry… but WHAT?

First off, there’s no documented case of anyone smoking weed (aka grass) and blacking out for several days. Of course, harder drugs like narcotics are known to cause blackouts that can last several hours — especially if paired with other drugs like alcohol. But, no, weed alone doesn’t cause a multi-day blackout.

Critics were also bewildered by the claim that Kelly was able to travel internationally during this experience; meaning, he somehow managed to round up his passport, ID, and money — then make his way through airport security and traverse a foreign country all while allegedly blacked out on the reefer.

For their part, Twitter users weren’t so much scared straight by Kelly’s probably false tale as they were laughing their heads off. Commenters wrote:

“My cousin did 5 Marijuanas and now he’s a dog” “This happens every time I smoke smh the money I spend to get flights to Kenya is crazy” “Somebody has to name a strain ‘Nairobi Express’ in honor of this real tweet from a dude who a fascist cult considers a real source of news.” “Whoever woke this boob up ten minutes after he passed out on the floor and told him it was four days later and he was in Kenya deserves a medal”

DRINKING FIZZY LIFTING DRINKS is NOT a good idea. I’ve tried it and it was WORSE than anything that happened to GREG KELLY. I “toked up” with my grandpa during a tour of a chocolate factory and we nearly got sliced by ceiling fans. Four other kids died. DON’T DO CANDY. pic.twitter.com/CAAUMt4fZH — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) April 1, 2021

Even politicians chimed in. Ex-California congresswoman Katie Hill quipped:

“Cheers to all who have “toked up” in Kentucky and ended up in Kenya because that’s definitely a thing that happens when you smoke weed.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out that if the story is true, Greg must have accidentally “toked” something stronger than marijuana.

What do U think about Kelly’s crazy claims? Sound off in the comments (below).

