Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Was The Victim Of An Attempted Kidnapping Plot — Trump’s Response? She’s ‘Terrible’! WTF!

We’ve been thinking “Donald Trump couldn’t possibly sink any lower” to ourselves about once a week for the past four years now, and yet he constantly manages to exceed our worst expectations. Seriously, even in a week in which he promoted the idea of arresting his political enemies the way authoritarian dictators do, this is still one of the worst takes we’ve seen.

On Thursday, federal and state officials announced that 13 people had been charged in an alleged domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The horrifying plot by members of the militia group “Wolverine Watchmen” apparently sought to overthrow Whitmer and the government of Michigan for perceived violations of the US Constitution. Six members of the group were federally charged with conspiracy to kidnap, while seven others were charged by the state.

In a press conference, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel stated:

“The individuals in (state) custody are suspected to have attempted to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war, and engaged in planning and training for an operation to attack the capitol building of Michigan and to kidnap government officials, including the governor of Michigan.”

[SPOILER ALERT: They were not “antifa” affiliated but rather a group of right wing white males. Fun fact: the Department of Homeland Security just this week reiterated the biggest threat to national security doesn’t come from the protesters Trump wants to blame but from the white supremacists he can’t bring himself to denounce.]

In her response, Whitmer herself placed some of the blame for the attempted terrorism on the president and his extremist, fear-mongering rhetoric. She said:

“Just last week, the President of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups. ‘Stand back and stand by,’ he told them. ‘Stand back and stand by.’ Hate groups heard the President’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, as a call to action. When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight.”

We’re definitely inclined to agree with this take. That’s not just a guess either — white supremacist groups have stated as much. Just like when the KKK were happy about Trump’s election.

Right-wingers are already trying to disavow the perpetrators as “Communist anarchists”, but they were explicitly Trump supporters.

On top of that, Trump had specifically targeted Whitmer early in the pandemic, tweeting that she “is way in over her head” and “doesn’t have a clue.” He even literally tweeted “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” which is, um, exactly what the wannabe terrorists thought they were doing. Under that light, “Stand back and stand by” is looking even more like an order from a white supremacist in chief, huh?

The White House response to Governor Whitmer was predictably disgusting, but still jaw-dropping in its lack of empathy or concern for a citizen and elected official.

Press secretary and COVID-19 patient Kayleigh McEnany accused Whitmer of “sowing division,” while the President (who is currently on a highly experimental cocktail of serious drugs for his own case of coronavirus) sent out an extraordinarily callous series of tweets on the situation. He managed not only to blame the governor for what happened, but also to take credit for foiling the plot. He wrote:

“Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan. My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist…

Well, if the jackboot fits…

Also, we marvel at the idea someone should thank the inspiration for the violent plot against them. Yeesh. He continued to go after her, writing:

I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President! Governor Whitmer — open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!”

Right, because making sure more people get COVID is the answer. Ugh.

The saddest part about this is how such a shocking response from our president isn’t shocking at all. In another era, this kind of reaction from the President of the United States would be the biggest news story of the year, and would be absolutely disqualifying from him seeking re-election. Yet for President Trump, it’s just another in his long list of failures — and another step closer to a fascist American government.

We can’t imagine how ANYONE could want to vote for a guy like this, but we imagine no matter what the outcome of the election, our country will be reckoning with its support of this vile man for many years to come. We hope everyone planning to vote will read the writing on the wall and use their common sense in choosing our next leader.

