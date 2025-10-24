Grimes Got A Face Tattoo! But Her Fans Think It Looks TERRIBLE -- Like An Infection!

Grimes unveiled a new tattoo this week, and it has everyone wondering the same thing: Did she accidentally get an infection inked on her body?

The 37-year-old singer posted a picture to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing she got a FACE TATTOO! Wow! The tat is somewhat subtle for face ink; it’s a large purplish circle tattoo over her left eye, from her temple and through her left eyebrow and eye, down to her cheek. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Whoa! Grimes shared in the caption that she has been working up the courage to get a face tattoo for a decade and finally did it. However, no one noticed — not even her own parents! She wrote:

“Spent like ten years emotionally working up to a face tattoo but I guess I drew on my face too much and literally no one noticed, not even my parents, not even after the video lol.”

See? Told y’all it was subtle for a face tattoo! She’s seemingly referencing her new music video for Artificial Angels. It dropped earlier this week. Watch (below):

Yeah, it was definitely harder to notice in the video! Plus, who would have known if it was makeup? But we all see it now! Grimes continued:

“That said I think @glyphomancer is onto something truly novel and innovative with her work esp on face tats- there’s a true beauty, delicacy, and innovation here imo. Feel like tats are in a crazy renaissance period that’s sort of under appreciated atm”

Take a look at the entire post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☘︎????????????????????????࿎ (@grimes)

Fans had A LOT to say about the new ink — and not great things! Many were confused about what it was supposed to be… with many pointing out it looked a lot like a terrible case of ringworm on her face! Others even compared it to a cat scratch! See the negative reactions (below):

“RINGWORM?” “I remember my first Ringworm..” “What is the face tat? The scar looking thing near one eye?” “Looks like a cat scratch what” “You tattooed ringworm on your face?” “​​It’s like a giant ringworm” “And is the face tattoo in the room with us now” “What in the ring worm is this?!” “it looks like when my cat attacked my eyelashes while i was sleeping” “You could have the coolest face tattoo ever, but you have this instead. I’m sorry, but I’m so confused.” “If you like it then great but please, google Ringworm. You just got a permanent tattoo that suggests that is what you are infested with. Like, school drop off is going to end in a discussion with the nurse….” “Home girl tattooed a ringworm on your eye and said it’s a novel and innovative? Idk man I don’t get it”

Yikes! Not everyone hated it, though! Some actually dig it, saying:

“It looks so great on youuu” “Everyone’s so mean, I like it” “Subtle tattoos are so cool. It’s a statement without being too intrusive.”

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you like the tattoo? Sound OFF in the comments!

