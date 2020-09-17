SAVAGE! Gwen Stefani Photoshops Blake Shelton Onto ’90s Throwback Pic In Place Of Ex Gavin Rossdale!

Is Gwen Stefani trying to prove something? Why would that be??

As you may have heard, word on the street is the Hollaback Girl singer and her longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton are having some trouble lately being so close together in quarantine, even reportedly feeling “suffocated.”

Well, maybe it was Gwen trying to brush off the rumors because as part of the couple’s duet of Happy Anywhere on Wednesday night’s ACM Awards, the 50-year-old southern California rocker opted to also share quite the eye-catching pic on her IG page!

As you can see (below), Stefani celebrated the ACM Awards with a throwback pic — of sorts — showing off both her old style and her country music hunk’s nostalgic mullet-centric look right alongside:

Yeah, it may feel like they’ve been together that long, especially in lockdown in Oklahoma, but they haven’t. No, this HIGHlarious 90s throwback mashup is actually a super-savage photoshop job!

Ch-ch-check out this original image Stefani had first posted way back in 2014, which had been commemorating her wedding anniversary with then-husband Gavin Rossdale:

Yep, she replaced him! Awkward!!!!

So basically, poor Gavin just got photoshopped out of his own wedding anniversary pic for a social media statement. OUCH!!!

Most fans were quick to notice the slight — though many didn’t get it and voiced surprised that Stefani had known Shelton in the 90s (she hadn’t, LOLz). Scrolling through the varied reactions to this epic photoshopping job, including plenty of offended Gavin Rossdale fans, has us cracking up!

Ch-ch-check out just a sampling (with a little bit of confusion) from the comment section (below):

“This is kind of a slap in the face to Gavin lol” “Wait, is this a throwback from the 90’s? I did not know you two knew each other then! Hahaha! Love this!” “CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING what an incredible upgrade from the original too” “I’m so confused?? Is this a young picture of them pasted together!” “Gavin is literally out the picture. Blake and you look adorable together.” “Wait, is that photoshopped or did you know each other back in the day?” “True 90s kids know, Gavin is in the original pic. SMH” “Yeah but would you have dated Blake back then?”

Ooooh, yeah, we want to know the answer to that last one, too!!!

What do U make of this HIGHlarious Photoshop fix, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your take on everything Gwen, Blake, and Gavin down in the comments section (below)!!!

