Gwen Stefani Responds To Kylie Jenner’s ADORABLE Throwback Vid Of Them Singing Together! WATCH!

Kylie Jenner is reminiscing about her time as Gwen Stefani’s backup singer.

Yep, you read that right! In a Thursday Instagram Stories post, the makeup mogul shared a clip from a 2005 moment where she and the Hollaback Girl singer shared the stage! In the cute vid, Gwen, 53, can be seen in full performance mode, singing the lyrics:

“A few times I’ve been around that track so it’s not just gonna happen like that”

She then raised the microphone to an 8-year-old Kylie, who sat on the shoulders of a backup dancer, and belted out the rest of the lyrics:

“I ain’t no Hollaback Girl, I ain’t no Hollaback Girl.”

So cute!

The 25-year-old wrote across the throwback:

“i will neverrrrrr get over this @gwenstefani”

Then, in response, Gwen re-posted the clip to her Story as well, and wrote:

“ur so cute @kyliejenner”

Awww! We love this interaction! Talk about when two worlds collide, right?? See the full moment (below):

Did YOU know Kylie sang on stage with Gwen?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kylie Jenner & Gwen Stefani/Instagram & NBC/YouTube]