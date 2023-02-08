Kylie Jenner's New Pics Prove Son Aire Looks JUST LIKE Daughter Stormi! SO Cute!

Kylie Jenner just took to her Instagram page to share some of the most adorable pics and videos of son Aire yet!!

The 25-year-old makeup mogul is understandably so awestruck with her 1-year-old baby boy. And now that his name and face have been fully revealed to the world, she’s not shy about showing him off for everyone to see!

On Tuesday, the Kardashians star popped up on her IG Stories with new snaps and vids taken while hanging out with Aire. The first set of sun-kissed clips showed the Kylie Cosmetics whiz holding the baby boy in her arms while the pair bonded.

The clips are seriously dream-like in so many ways. For one, Kylie lazily danced around without a care in the world — just the infant in her arms! She even sang along to her beloved boy as Stephen Sanchez‘s son Until I Found You played in the background. Our hearts!!!

As you can see from these video screenshots (below), Aire’s soft features and big, adorable eyes are SO heartwarming:

Awww!

But it gets even better!! Later on Tuesday, Kylie also posted an AH-Mazing comparison snap of baby Aire put up against 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster from back when she was younger!

As you can see (below), the similarities are seriously jaw-dropping:

Cuuuuute AF!!

And Kylie’s OK, too, we guess. LOLz! (BTW, she looks so young in that Stormi pic!)

Seriously tho, those are some adorable babies!!! We absolutely love how we are getting so many more looks at Aire now that his name and face and persona is being revealed to the world.

Kylie and Travis Scott make some damn cute kids, that’s for sure! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

