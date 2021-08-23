Got A Tip?

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma’s 13th Birthday With Adorable Family Photo Featuring Blake Shelton!

It was a weekend filled with birthday celebrations for this family!

On Saturday, Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to celebrate her son Zuma Nesta Rock’s 13th birthday! The 51-year-old singer shared a bunch of ADORBZ throwback photos of her middle child on the special day, gushing:

“Happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby we love u so much!! gx”

Unable to wrap her head around how fast “babies grow up,” the momma bear uploaded a series of snapshots capturing Zuma as a bald little tot to the blonde-headed sweet teenager he is today!

Take a look:

(c) Gwen Stefani/Instagram

New stepdad Blake Shelton even made it into a precious family photo — proving just how hands-on of a role model he’s being for Gwen’s kids. Love it!!

(c) Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Zuma’s dad, Gavin Rossdale — who also shares Kingston James McGregor, 15, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7, (above) with the pop star — took to his IG to post a slow-motion video of his son’s boxing skills. Ch-ch-check it out!

Wow! So impressive! We hope it was a fantastic birthday, Zuma!!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & Gwen Stefani/Instagram]

Aug 23, 2021 08:00am PDT

