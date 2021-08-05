Blake Shelton Explains Why Friends Like Adam Levine Weren’t Invited To His & Gwen Stefani's Wedding!

After you finished gagging on the stunning photos of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding earlier this month, you might have noticed that several of their A-list friends weren’t in attendance (*cough* Adam Levine *cough*).

Well, the country crooner has finally broken his silence on why that was, and he wants you — and any Voice co-hosts listening — to know it was nothing personal!

While speaking with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway, the 45-year-old opened up about the couple’s romantic nuptials at their Oklahoma ranch on July 3. Although 40 family members and friends witnessed the singers say “I do,” certain people weren’t in attendance — and Blake explained that was simply because he and Gwen wanted to keep it small!

He said:

“I’ve had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. ‘Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?’ Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That’s not about you. So, there’s a lot of them.”

It wasn’t just Blake’s friends who were iced out of the festivities. As we covered a few weeks ago, none of Gwen’s No Doubt bandmates were invited to the event either. Ch-ch-check out the post (below) for more on that:

Talk about VIP only!

So who did make the cut? As we covered, The Voice host Carson Daly was not only invited to the wedding — he officiated it!

The TRL alum opened up about his big role in the nuptials earlier this month, telling the TODAY show that it was a “very, very special” day. He said:

“It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives. The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen… The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was [as] country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”

While some may assume Carson is merely work friends with the power couple, his friendship with both Blake and Gwen goes way beyond that. He told the TODAY show earlier this year that Shelton was “one of the closest people in my life,” sharing:

“We’re very close, which is ironic because I — obviously, you know, I’m a producer on the show, I’m involved in recruiting coaches. I’ve talked some people into doing the show. And he was the person I knew the least. And so it’s just ironic that 10 years later, he’s the one that I’m definitely closest with. Our families vacation together at this point, and so I’m very grateful… Aside from what the show, from an employment standpoint, has done for me and my family, you know, my friendship with Blake is probably the next best thing I’ve yielded by being on the show.”

Daly and the Hollaback Girl singer have also grown close over the years after first meeting back in the mid-90s — so we guess he really earned that wedding invite!

What do U think about Gwake’s decision to keep their wedding small, Perezcious readers? Sound off (below)!

