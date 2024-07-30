Got A Tip?

Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Rossdale Performed At Stepdad Blake Shelton's Bar! WATCH!

Musical talent No Doubt runs in this family!

On Monday, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale‘s son Zuma Rossdale made his musical debut! The 15-year-old stepped onstage at his stepdad Blake Shelton‘s bar Ole Red Tishomingo and wowed the people of Oklahoma with his guitar and vocal skills. The 48-year-old country crooner was all smiles as he introduced his stepson and sat on a stool sidestage to watch his performance.

Zuma totally looked the part as he rocked a cowboy hat, button-up shirt, and boots as he strummed his guitar and covered two of Zach Bryan‘s songs — Oklahoma Smokeshow and Revival.

You can watch the teen’s performances of both songs (below):

AH-Mazing!!

Do we have an up-and-coming country star on our hands?! What did U think of Zuma’s performance, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Jul 30, 2024 15:37pm PDT

