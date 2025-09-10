Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Regret Not Moving In Together After Getting Married! Why They REALLY Did It...

If Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk could go back to the early days of their marriage and change one thing, what would it be? They’d move in together right away!

After the couple tied the knot in September 2018, they didn’t live together for some time! It caused quite the controversy at the time.

Breaking down their separate living arrangements… Brad reportedly spent four nights at the Iron Man alum’s home and then stayed at his place whenever his two kids, Brody and Izzy, whom he shares with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, were with him. Meanwhile, Gwyneth had Apple and Moses with her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

But… why?? We mean, they were MARRIED! Why act like they were still boyfriend/girlfriend??

Her intimacy coach, Michaela Boehm, spilled on Loose Women in 2019 that they were simply trying to keep their relationship exciting. However, that is so far from the truth of why they actually did it!

During an episode of the goop podcast on Tuesday, Gwyneth and Brad finally opened up about their decision not to live together for a year when they got married. It wasn’t to spice things up at all! They wanted to ease into blending their families!

Makes sense considering how the schedules revolved around the kids. And hey, we get it — it can be a hard transition! But now, the pair feels it was actually a mistake to have separate households. Brad asked his wife:

“One thing we did that was maybe a little bit different was, we got married and then didn’t move in together for a year. Would you have done the same thing this time? Again?”

Although the Glee alum thought they were doing what was best at the time, she wouldn’t make the same decision again. She actually fully regrets it. Gwyneth explained:

“I don’t think so. I mean, I think at the time, we really felt like we were doing the right thing. We were trying to kind of land the plane very, very gently and slowly and get everybody on board. But I’m not sure that it didn’t just prolong that thing of like, we don’t know what we’re doing. What do you think?”

The American Horror Story co-creator agreed, adding:

“I think just gives the kids too much power. Which is the opposite of what you want to do. You want them to have agency, I think. Again, as you say, don’t be prescriptive. I think them having agency is really important. But power, to actually keep these two adults from living together? I think it made them more uncomfortable and more like, ‘Okay, this is not something that is solid.'”

Uh, yeah! We definitely wondered when they weren’t living together. We mean, historically married couples who lived in separate homes haven’t stayed married for long…

Gwyneth felt the same way — and said they’d do things differently. It took them a minute, but at least she and Brad live together now! When the producer asked what she learned after blending their families, she replied:

“I think, as cheesy as it sounds, that love really is always the answer pretty much. And intellectualizing or bartering or compromising, in air quotes. I just think in life, if you can ascend to the point where you love and forgive all the time, that’s sort of the ideal state.”

Obviously, it’s not always easy, which Gwyneth acknowledged:

“I’m not saying that I’m able to do that all the time, but it did sort of show me the way. It did show me the path, which I admittedly need to adhere to more. And I’m so incredibly grateful to your kids for that. I feel like they really helped me understand what the point of all this is.”

There is no exact science to combining two families. Everyone is different, and what works for one family may not for another. But is the answer ever not making the leap? After making the commitment to get married? Seems like mixed signals to us! Gwyneth and Brad think they got it wrong — but at least they’re learning!

[Image via Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram]