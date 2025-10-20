Brooklyn Beckham 'Has No Interest' In Fixing Nasty Family Feud -- He Has Nicola Now!

Don’t bank on Brooklyn Beckham rebuilding bridges with his famous family anytime soon.

At this point, the oldest Beckham child has been feuding with his family for the better part of a year. And while that realization alone might incentivize some to reconcile, he’s thinking the opposite. On Monday, a source spoke to Us Weekly about where he and wife Nicola Peltz stand on putting their ongoing feud with David and Victoria Beckham to rest:

“Brooklyn has no interest in mending things at this time. He’s really focused on living a peaceful, drama-free life with Nicola. They’ve built their own world together and are very content in it. They want to let things settle naturally rather than trying to fix something that still feels tense.”

We hate to break it to ’em, but that’s easier said than done as a public figure; fans will NEVER stop talking about the feud. Things won’t change unless all involved parties make them change!

The source confirmed there’s very much “still a huge rift in the family” as Brooklyn has yet to make amends with anyone, including his baby brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20:

“The relationships are all still strained.”

Most recently, Brooklyn and Nicola missed out on the premiere of Victoria’s new self-titled Netflix series Victoria Beckham:

“It’s been heartbreaking for Victoria and David to not have all their children together during huge press events for the family, like Victoria’s documentary release. It was such a big moment for the family, and she wanted everyone together to celebrate it.”

As we previously covered, Victoria briefly referenced Brooklyn while making a cheeky joke about her husband at said premiere:

“My children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper — and David — oh my God, he’s not a child! I was doing so well without cards as well!”

According to the Us Weekly source, David “feels the same way” as Victoria about Brooklyn:

“He misses how close they all used to be. David and Victoria have always been about family first, so seeing that distance, especially during milestones that mean so much to them, has been incredibly hard.”

A second insider took aim at Romeo and Cruz while explaining why make ups have yet to happen:

“​​There have been ongoing jabs on social media from Cruz and Romeo, and Brooklyn and Nicola are currently blocked by his brothers, leaving no room for reconciliation.”

Cruz, of course, riled up fans earlier this year when he shared scathing posts seemingly directed at his big brother and sister-in-law. Last month, Brooklyn addressed the ongoing feud indirectly, telling DailyMail.com:

“There’s always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”

Oof… How long is this going to go on?!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via GQ/YouTube, Nicola Peltz/Instagram, & MEGA/WENN]