So This Is The REAL Reason Gwyneth Paltrow Was So Furious About Houseguest's Diarrhea Incident!

This is an even s**ttier situation than we first realized!

If you haven’t been following this smelly scandal, for weeks now, rumors have been swirling about a guest having explosive diarrhea at Gwyneth Paltrow‘s home — and then bailing without saying anything! DailyMail.com eventually revealed that the mystery man was writer Derek Blasberg. He allegedly claimed it was an Ozempic-related accident, but sources later claimed he’s not even on the weight loss drug and was just trying to make up an excuse.

Well, the whole thing quickly got around to all of Gwyn’s other friends and new details are finally emerging!

On Thursday’s Deux U podcast, the gossip blogger claimed sources told her the incident happened in an Airbnb the Goop founder owns in Montecito — and not in the Hamptons as had initially been believed. Nobody knows exactly what happened, but Derek apparently made a downright mess in his room with s**t literally going EVERYWHERE! The blogger alleged:

“What I heard was that it was all over the walls and the ceiling.”

WTF! How does that even happen?!?

The dude was clearly embarrassed AF over the damage was done, so he reportedly dropped a couple hundred to try to privately clean up the problem all behind his pal’s back. Deux heard from one source:

“Allegedly, he either paid the housekeeper to keep her mouth shut or just like left a couple hundred dollars on the nightstand, ran out, and expected the housekeeper to clean it up. It got back to Gwyneth. Gwyneth was pissed, obviously.”

While the Glee alum “was willing to forgive him,” YouTube‘s Head of Fashion & Beauty yet again (allegedly) betrayed her — causing Gwyn to spread the story the all her A-lister friends, such as her Hampton-based buddies like Oprah Winfrey! The Shakespeare in Love star was “pissed and she was telling everybody.” Someone even claimed “she told the story at a dinner party.”

The podcast said there were “two versions of why [Gwyneth] winded up allegedly spreading the story.” The first rumor is that Derek supposedly crossed a line with her 20-year-old daughter:

“She was ready to forgive him and not spread [the story], but apparently, Apple had went to either, like, Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, and she had, I guess, maybe asked or hoped Derek would sort of look over her, and like, kind of be like a big brother. And he winded up plastering her all over his socials. Of course, cause that’s what he does. He’s a professional best friend of celebrities. And I think that rubbed Gwyneth the wrong way.”

Oof!

Another source said all this went down before The Met Gala in May — and it was Derek’s actions after the violent diarrhea that irritated the Iron Man alum, and not just because he destroyed her house! It’s because he reportedly tried to blame HER for it! What?!

Here’s the deal. After getting out of dodge following his “catastrophic poop,” Derek came back to hang the next day — because he wanted to schmooze with Hollywood bigwig Netflix President Ted Sarandos, who he was “all smiles with” and caught “sucking up” to. They all had lunch at Gwyneth’s home or met up somewhere. When the actress finally decided to pull her friend aside and confront him about his bathroom problems, she got put on blast. A source told the podcast:

“But what most upset her was when Gwyneth brought the incident up with Derek, instead of apologizing to her, he turned it around as being HER fault! And he didn’t say anything because she is a cold, unforgiving B he could hardly confide in. His character assassination of her ticked her off, understandably.”

Jeez!!

The source added that “him going full narcissist defensive mode accusing Gywneth was the most believable part of” the rumor. Damn. Imagine pooping all over someone’s house in what must’ve looked like the smelliest crime scene ever and then having the audacity to blame them for it? That’s just WILD! Interestingly, when the 51-year-old questioned Derek’s husband Nick Brown about the drama, “he refused to take sides,” supposedly saying:

“This was between her and Derek and he wasn’t going to get involved.”

Hah! He’s staying out of it! Probably smart, TBH…

Thoughts? Can you believe Derek tried to blame this on Gwyn? Sound OFF (below)!!

[Image via Call Her Daddy/YouTube & Derek Blasberg/Instagram]